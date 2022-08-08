Practices 85% of Medicine graduates in Coahuila upon completion of studies

In order to start their career as health workers, 85 percent of the graduates of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila begin to practice in the different areas for which they studied, while the remaining 15 decide after graduating. Not working due to personal or family problems.

This was announced by Eva Méndez Martínez, director of this institution, which she said is one of the highest percentage of job placement of its graduates.

He stressed that the interns of the nursing degree have not, so far, gone through a problem of security risks. Likewise, the director of the Faculty of Medicine stated that in the last two generations those who have graduated have filled vacant positions in medical institutions located in urban centers.

“This has been good for them because there are times when they are sent to communities far from urban centers, where there are no more personnel, and that is where they can face some problems,” he said.

He added that 50 percent of its interns are absorbed by the University Hospital of Saltillo, which is important because “it is a home institution.”

The rest, he stated, are inserted in institutions such as the IMSS, the ISSSTE and in General Hospitals, as well as medical care centers of the State Health Secretariat.

“The fact that they have been placed in hospitals and clinics that are in different cities of the entity is good because there are more nurses and doctors, among other employees, and they are within or close to their family circle, food and economic situation. ”, he indicated.

She stressed that regardless of the place where they do their social service, all nursing interns are supervised by the Faculty’s coordination, since they are still students. (DAVID GONZÁLEZ | INFONOR)