Pinterest against body shaming, stop advertising on weight loss

The so-called body shaming, denigrating bodies that do not conform to an alleged model, in recent years has spread to social media without sparing, for example, not even beautiful women like Gigi Hadid, Lady Gaga, Vanessa Incontrada and Chiara Ferragni. Pinterest has decided to take action to stem the problem at least on its channels. This was announced by the same social network, which claims to be the first online platform to make such a decision. “Across the country, people of all ages are facing difficulties related to their body image and mental problems, particularly at this time of emerging from the pandemic and starting the summer season,” writes the social media in a post. .