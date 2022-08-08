Pete Davidson: Who I am and what happened with all his exes

Let’s jump to 2021 when, in February, the news comes out that Pete Davidson was dating star of Bridgerton.

They spend 6 months together, during which the comedian decides to have his tattoos removed, convinced by her, to take his acting career more seriously. For months, rumors of a possible coexistence in England have also been running around. T.r the official reasons for the break: distance and the impossibility of seeing each other consistently. The two never talked about their relationship again.

KIM KARDASHIAN (2021 – 2022)

And we come to the last story: Kim Kardashian. If we think that they were together from November 2021 until a few days ago, we can talk about records: 9 months together. There hasn’t been an official statement yet, but once again the distance and the many work commitments of both seem to have broken the idyll of love. However, in the last few hours, a rumor has been growing that it was Kim who said goodbye to Pete. In fact, the entrepreneur, right now, doesn’t want a serious relationship which Pete was aiming for and she would still prefer to keep looking around and going out with other people. If this is really the reason, here is the shirt that Davidson has been wearing for a few days in Australia where he is shooting a movie. In fact, we read a laconic but equally clear sentence: “I feel like a shit!”.