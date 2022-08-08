Pete Davidson: 5 possible new girlfriends after Kim Kardashian

Sofia Carson: 5 things you might not know about the protagonist of Purple Hearts

LILY-ROSE DEPP

Also actress and model Lily-Rose Depp boasts enviable ex like Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. The latter is having an affair with Kaia Gerber, Pete’s ex. So we wouldn’t be surprised if Lily started dating Pete dating Kaia staying with Austin staying with Lily that my dad bought at the market.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI

The beautiful Emrata, after discovering her husband’s altars and betrayals, seems to be single again.

In the past he had complimented Pete on a talk show defending him from those who deemed him aesthetically not particularly appealing. The kids ask themselves, “Wow. What is wrong with this man? ” and I reply: “I mean, it looks super charming. She is vulnerable. She is lovely. The polish on her nails is great. It looks so ok! And then he has a good relationship with his mother “ Emily had said. Guys take notes, sculpted abs are not used to conquer the female gaze.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II

With his latest relationship, Pete has made it clear that the age difference for him is not a problem at all, much less that his partner has a started family. She is also not intimidated by the fact that she is much richer and more famous than he is. All these clues lead us to one and only new perfect flame: Queen Elisabeth II. Okay, maybe it would be too much even for Pete. After the “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo dedicated to Kim, a beautiful crown with the inscription “My girl is a queen” 2000s style would have made us dream. Enough followers, only subjects for the Petebeth.