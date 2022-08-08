performers and how to follow them live

VMAs 2022 – in night between 28 and 29 August 2022 the new edition of the MTV Video Music Awards, live from Prudential Center from Newark, New Jersey. On stage great guests of the international music scene, including Anitta and J Balvin.

After announcing all the nominations of the 2022 VMAs – in contention Harry Styles, the Maneskins, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and many others – have been disclosed the first names of the artists who will alternate on the famous stage. Among the performers Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

The official hashtag to follow the VMAs also on social networks and stay updated on all the news is #VMAs.

VMAs 2022 performer

Here are the first names of the artists who will take turns on the stage of Video Music Awards 2022:

Anitta

J Balvin

Marshmello x Khalid

Panic! At The Disco

VMAs 2022 conduction

Conducting the 2022 VMAs: ** tba

How to follow the 2022 VMAs

The 2022 VMAs will also be broadcast in Italy, live on the night between 28 and 29 August starting at 02:00 on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704).

The replicas:

Monday 29th August at 10pm on MTV

Tuesday 30 August at 8:00 pm on MTV Music

To be able to follow the VMAs on MTV and MTV Music it is necessary to be subscribe to Sky. The subscription will allow you to follow the VMAs in streaming on the Sky Go app. Do you want to discover the Sky world and the right offer for you?

Subscribe to Sky here

Do you remember Sky Go is also included in your Sky subscription with thousands of on-demand titles to watch however you want, on smartphones, tablets and PCs. You have the option to associate with Sky Go up to 4 devices.