Paris Hilton is more popular than Kim Kardashian when it comes to perfumes

Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest stars in the world, but she may never have reached the level of fame she currently enjoys without the assistance of socialite Paris Hilton. Long before Kardashian made a sensation in reality TV, she was on Hilton’s arm at various club openings and parties. Kardashian herself also attributes her success in part to Hilton’s leadership.

While Kardashian and Hilton both have very different careers, Kardashian has followed her former best friend’s lead in at least one significant way. Both women run huge fragrance empires. And while Kardashian outshines Hilton in terms of reality TV fame, Hilton is still the best actor in the world of celebrity fragrance.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have been friends for decades

(LR): Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton visit the Royal North Shore Childrens Hospital in Sydney, Australia. | John Stanton / WireImage

The friendship between Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton dates back to the early 2000s. Kardashian worked for Hilton for several years, acting as a wardrobe assistant and stylist again, again. But a deep friendship formed between the two. Between 2003 and 2005, Kardashian was seen with the socialite at many high profile parties and club openings. She also appeared in a few episodes of Hilton’s reality series The simple life.

The couple had a brief argument in the years after Kardashian got his own reality show. But they have long since reconciled. These days, Hilton and Kardashian are good friends again and have even worked together on several recent ad campaigns.

Paris Hilton runs a fragrance empire

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/knJv3SUI69Y?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture “allowfullscreen title =” Paris Hilton’s 25th Fragrance “ELECTRIFY” Mexico Press Tour Highlights “>

In addition to being a pop culture hot topic and a DJ, Hilton is also a successful business woman. When it comes to celebrity fragrances, Hilton is one of the biggest names in the game. According to Paper Magazine, Hilton has launched more than 25 different perfumes over the years, starting with a simple body spray in 2004. The publication notes that it has surpassed $ 2.5 billion in sales and is still going strong. almost continuously developing new products.

Fans still love Hilton’s perfumes today. According to a recent report by Hey Discount, Hilton fragrances are among the most popular of all celebrity fragrances, with approximately 368,200 online searches for “Paris Hilton perfume” and 14,340 searches for “Paris Hilton perfume”. All in all, it’s estimated to be the seventh most popular celebrity fragrance brand, according to Google’s accumulated search data.

Kim Kardashian’s fragrances wouldn’t be as popular as Paris Hilton’s

▶”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/j8ELMKjlzGc?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

Although Kardashian began developing and launching fragrances well after Paris Hilton, it was very successful, with several varieties of perfumes on the market. In fact, she launched her own brand, KKW Fragrance, releasing fragrances such as KKW Gardenia and KKW Crystal Violet Musk. Despite the success of the Kardashian brand, Hilton’s perfumes are estimated to be even more popular. According to Hey Discount, Kardashian perfumes are the 10 most popular celebrity perfumes, three steps down from Hilton.

With nearly 235,400 searches for “Kim Kardashian perfume” and 24,800 searches for “Kim Kardashian fragrance,” it’s clear that, at least in this area, Hilton is still at the forefront. Of course, Kardashian and Hilton are far from the only celebrities with fragrance brands. Everyone from Billie Eilish to Addison Rae and Celine Dion has boarded the celebrity perfume train. Singers, in particular, love to curate exclusive perfume launches. Lady Gaga, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Dolly Parton have all curated exclusive perfumes.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian vs. Paris Hilton: Who Has the Highest Net Worth?