Paris Hilton is more popular than Kim Kardashian when it comes to perfumes

Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest stars in the world, but she may never have reached the level of fame she currently enjoys without the assistance of socialite Paris Hilton. Long before Kardashian made a sensation in reality TV, she was on Hilton’s arm at various club openings and parties. Kardashian herself also attributes her success in part to Hilton’s leadership.

While Kardashian and Hilton both have very different careers, Kardashian has followed her former best friend’s lead in at least one significant way. Both women run huge fragrance empires. And while Kardashian outshines Hilton in terms of reality TV fame, Hilton is still the best actor in the world of celebrity fragrance.

