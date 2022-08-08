Pachuca vs. Tigers (2-0). GOALSHalftime

Midtime Editorial

The Tuzos they took out the tamer suit and taking advantage of the errors of Tigres they were in charge of beating the felines 2-0that they stayed with 10 players for the Expulsion of Jesus Angulo and it was impossible for them to compete in the game since they never managed to accommodate themselves to generate danger.

Angle’s expulsion it was extremely key code in Miguel Herrera’s scheme because the felines no longer knew how to play soccer on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium, against some Tuzos who, in addition to looking fast, found a way to serve the goal plays for Nicolás Ibañez, author of the double.

they hardly went 12 minutes when Angulo stepped on the ankle of Avilés Hurtado very close to the area. At first it seemed like a penalty because of the push in the back. But not, the VAR revealed to the referee Daniel Quintero Huitrón that it had been a stomp outside the area that he deserved the red card.

of that play came the powerful shot of Erick Sanchez who Nahuel Guzmán managed to stopbut conceded rebound and Ibáñez appeared to score the first in the afternoon.

Tigres had arrived as the best defense of the contest by allowing only four goals and by the way that from Matchday 1 against Cruz Azul, nobody scored two goals in the same game.

But all that changed 60 minutes when an overflow of Kevin Alvarezthat served for Ibanezwho with a shot emerged from a jump in the air, got the final 2-0.

That is how the Tigers got a reality checkbecause the defense was not enough to keep pace with the leader and one mistake was enough to be exhibited in the Hidalgo Stadium, where the Tuzos were able to get at least another goal.

While Pachuca by William Almada continues to make a difference with his speed and its dynamismwhat, today yielded three points that keep him among the best of the classification.