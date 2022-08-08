Orgies, minors and satanic cults

Two months after the end of the trialAmber Heard it’s still news. Apart from the recent revelations about rejected tests in court with Johnny Depp, must now face new and serious accusations.

The writer and influencer Jessica Reed Krausalso known as House Inhabit on Instagram, which would have been collecting information since the beginning of the trial, has accessed “ex-friends of Amber Heard”, sources who have revealed what was allegedly happening in shady celebrations involving the actress.

Some alleged sex parties satanic theme, which the actress would have been organizing since 2011, at meet Elon Musk and still being married to Johnny Depp. In them, these sources state that there were “large amounts of MDMA, alcohol and sexual intercourse”.

“Sex parties were the first revelation that came to me repeatedly when I started digging into Amber Heard’s past,” says Kraus of his investigation, who became a very popular figure in “independent journalism” during the trial and even talked to Depp.

The sources contacted they would have participated in the eventsthey have detailed what could be seen in them and several dirty rags from Heard, which Kraus has compiled in his newsletter under subscription where the content is, for the most part, paid, such as this flammable article.

“A lot of young girls, rubbing against each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage. Amber in a throne-like chair in the center. Legs spread, like porn stars on display, performing sexual acts in a room full of men looking,” he described, along with photographs provided by the sources.





Image of Amber Heard’s alleged sex parties | Jessica Reed Kraus Substack



Without going into specific names, House Inhabit also has the environment they describe, about the attendees to the parties: “Tech Gods, Capitalists, Founders, CEOs and promising entrepreneurs.” Within that scenario, Heard’s role would have been that of carry young women for her “ability to attract other young (usually lesbian) actresses in distress”. They have even mentioned that there were minors in those rites.

The information also involves Elon Musk, due to the parties that the tycoon organized in Beverly Hills with his ex-wife, and for which Amber would have entered this world long before her relationship with Musk.

Since publishing this information, Kraus has shared the threats and attempts to silence her what are you getting of “power figures”and has also assured that her medium, Substack, unconditionally supports her “exercising freedom of expression”.





Message in the stories of House Inhabit | House Inhabit’s Instagram



A few hours ago reported that they were trying to dismantle his accountwhere she has more than a million followers, and warned that if they did not hear from her could be cause for concern.

