One of Ben Affleck’s daughters did not attend her father’s wedding with JLo

This weekend, and after almost 20 years of waiting, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally joined their lives in a discreet ceremony that took place in Las Vegas, in the United States.

Only a few people from her closest circle were invited as guests, including the twins that the singer had with Marc Anthony and the children that the actor fathered with Jennifer Garner.

However, not everything was rosy, since according to Page Six, Violet, Affleck’s eldest daughter, decided not to be present at the wedding and preferred to stay home to accompany her famous mother.

According to a close friend of the couple, the 16-year-old has an extremely close relationship with Garner and although she is not opposed to her father’s relationship with the so-called “Bronx Diva”, she declined the invitation to the ceremony because it is ” extremely loyal to his mom.

The same source confirmed that the protagonist of “The Justice League” informed his ex of how sudden his wedding would be, because after his divorce they have managed to be great friends. Garner did not object to the children accompanying him, and the proof is that Samuel and Seraphina were present.

He also revealed that the one who insisted on getting married as quickly as possible was Lopez, because he wanted to prevent the same thing from happening 18 years ago, when just four days after becoming husband and wife, both canceled everything:

“She was ready to get married from the night Ben proposed to her. She wanted to do this now and eliminate, as soon as possible, any chance of regret,” she added.

