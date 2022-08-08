Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian parade for Balenciaga

No.icole Kidman And Kim Kardashian, definitely a bizarre duo. The entrepreneur and the actress, united only by fame, appeared together on the catwalk, gathered at the court of Demna in Paris. The parade Haute Couture from Balenciaga In fact, from the front row, Fall Winter 2022/2023 brought the most prominent stars straight onto the catwalk: with the strange couple, even Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa And Bella Hadid. And for fans of TV series, there was also on the catwalk Christine Quinnfrom real estate agent of Selling Sunset a new model.

Top by profession and by exception which closed the second field trial of the designer’s Haute Couture, even if for the Maison it is the 51st. Artificial Intelligence and glamor, the constants of the collection, for a quarter made with recycled materials, which paraded on the notes of Love in E Minor. With surprise curtain.

Nicole Kidman in a futuristic version

The fashion show opened with models with covered faces, thanks to the polyurethane visors designed by Mercedes-AMG F1 Applied Science. All dressed mostly in modern neoprene, reminiscent of the fabric Gazar by Cristobal, with the speaker bags made with Bang & Olufsen.

And it ended with heart-pounding Couture dresses, sported by the most prominent divas. To immediately hit the selected audience present, Nicole Kidman’s release. The 51-year-old beauty conquered the catwalk of the Balenciaga Couture show with a futuristic creation: a metallic effect one-shoulder dress with train, worn with long black gloves.

The recall is a Jane Fonda in the guise of Barbarella (starting with the hairstyle), but also a reference to the 90s fashion shows of the brand: the silver dress, in short, is a real icon, a bit like the Oscar-winning actress.

Together for High Fashion

Those who are more attentive to street style around the fashion shows could not help but notice it: just a few days ago in Paris, probably right after the fitting – that is the preparation for the fashion show – Kidman had been spotted wearing a pair of sunglasses at Balenciaga mask worn several times in the past by Kim Kardashian. The lenses looked so exaggerated and bizarre on herbut they have always been a must for the entrepreneur, who sported them a lot during 2021. A first clue that suggested to the well-informed that Demna was up to something.

Kim Kardashian in total black (cheered by North)

And then the sightings, in recent days, of Kim with her daughter North West on the streets of the Ville Lumiere, in looks combined with everything cool. Naturally, the 9-year-old girl was in the front row at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 fashion show to applaud her mother, in the company of her grandmother. Kris Jenner. Another point in common: for Nicole in the front row the number one fan, her husband Keith Urban.

Returning to Kim, for the occasion she appeared on the catwalk wrapped in a mermaid dress second skin effect with long sleeves, total black from head to toe, with a generous neckline on the décolleté.

Naomi, Bella and Dua, top beauties

To open the ending, Dua Lipa26, in a short, one-shoulder draped yellow dress, worn over sheer stockings and with long gloves – the same as Nicole’s.

The Black Venus Naomi Campbell52, honors her name with a Victorian pleated corolla maxi dress, which leaves only the face free.

In the end, Bella Hadid in green: for her the more retro Cristobal-style dress, with a bow on the front and strapless.

An effect finish to remember – like the designer’s creations, which thus confirms his first love for Couture. The surprise continues: immediately after the show, cutting the ribbon of the store dedicated to Haute Couture creations in Paris, the first of its kind, at the same address that hosted the show, the former Cristobal atelier at 10 Avenue George V. inside, from today some pieces of the fashion show are also available, in mode Couture see now buy now. As only Demna can do.

