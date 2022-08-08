Nicolas Cage couldn’t found his film studio because of Elon Musk

Nicolas Cage He is in one of his best moments. You just have to look at the race he’s been having in recent months, which shows that he’s in top form and that he’s getting, little by little, re-enter that Hollywood industry that she cast him aside after a somewhat questionable choice of roles. Although this morning we told you about the reason why the name was changed, now the artist has revealed in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! that because of Elon Musk he could not fulfill one of his dreams: to create his own film studio in Las Vegas.

Musk, for his part, right now intends to take over all of Twitter and has joined in commenting on the collapse that is taking place these days in Netflix, pointing out that “Netflix’s failure is due to the woke virus.”

“I tried to build a movie studio there, and then Elon Musk came along and all the money I got for the studio ($80 million) they put into cooperation with Tesla. Which then, ironically, they drained all the water out of the city.” “.

Nicolas Cage is coming a lot!

The actor lives in Las Vegas for 17 years and is currently expecting her third child. Cage now has multiple projects to promote, with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent as the central axis since it is a film in which he interprets himself with Peter Pascal accompanying him in the protagonist section. Pig It has been a declaration of intent and we will also see him getting into the skin of Dracula in the tape of Renfield. Paper that certainly reminds of that stage in which the artist did some pretty crazy jobs that have made him a walking meme today. And turn into a legend.