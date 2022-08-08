Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award | Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard award at this month’s MTV Video Music Awards, joining previous award-winning music luminaries like Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.
Minaj, winner of five MTV Video Music Awards for hits including “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li” and “Hot Girl Summer,” will receive the honor and perform at the ceremony on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, director of music content for Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events for Paramount. “She has changed the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her ‘crossover’ appeal, genre-defying style and unabashedly ‘Nicki’.”
