News about the alleged injury of Liv Morgan in the arm



Liv Morgan came out of SummerSlam with flying colors by defeating Ronda Rousey and defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she paid dearly for it, at least in the eyes of viewers. Morgan had to break away from her rival’s armbar several times and some assorted submission moves. For that reason, ended up wearing a sling on his left arm on SmackDown.

Some fans have wondered if Liv Morgan’s injury is real, which has led to the investigation of some specialized journalists in the United States. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that Liv Morgan’s injury is fictional and part of the actual script. “For those who ask, Liv Morgan’s injury is fictional. The arm brace was even brought in by the company’s prop department.”

Liv Morgan’s victory over Ronda Rousey has brought the first criticism towards the champion. Morgan won after the referee failed to see her submit as she made a three count in her favor. This led to a backlash on SmackDown, with some in attendance yelling “You gave up” on multiple occasions. Liv Morgan stepped out of the role for a moment to respond, something that has not been very well seen by fans.

Ronda Rousey is banned because she attacked the SummerSlam match referee after her match against Liv Morgan. It’s the way that WWE decided to have her off screen for a while, either by a decision of booking or absence of the former UFC champion. Morgan’s next opponent will be Shayna Baszler, who earned the contender’s spot last Friday on Friday Night SmackDown by winning a Gaunlet Match. The title match will take place at Clash at The Castle and the champion is expected to be in ‘full condition’ to compete.

