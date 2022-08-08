Neither Cristiano, nor Messi, the Mexican who surprised Hugo Sánchez with his Chilean

Hugo Sanchez / Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

August 07, 2022 5:00 p.m.

Hugo Sanchez It has become a trend by being one of the best auctioneers of all time. You just have to understand that most of his goals were one-touch, so we can see the player’s lethality and his excellent aim. The Chilean was consecrated by The Golden Boy thanks to his countless goals in that style.

Who does not remember or has heard of that goal by Sánchez against La Volpe even when the goalkeeper promised that he would never score a Chilean goal against him? Without a doubt, Sánchez’s determination has led him to be compared to the greats of the world. In this case, Christian Ronaldo Y Lionel Messialthough for Hugo it is not among the best Chileans he has seen.

In this case we talk about Javier Cuts, Pumas youth squad who surprised everyone with his fantasy goals. One of them came to surprise Hugo Sánchez since he showed off with a half scissors (technically a Chilean) with which the youth squad excited all of Mexican soccer as the new 10 of the Tri.

Javier Cortés: the failed promise

However, Cortés went from less to more, because after his departure from Pumas, in Santos Laguna he never exploded, on the contrary, he was relegated to the bench to the point of getting rid of the attacker at all costs. After his move to Atlético de San Luis, the player was left without a team, so he decided to retire from the courts.