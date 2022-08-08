Neil Patrick Harris confesses what worried him most about his series as a mature gay

Neil Patrick Harris has become one of the most beloved personalities for the audience, thanks to the ‘legendary’ performance as Barney Stinson in the series ‘How I Met Your Mother’. Since then he has been publicly seen combining his professional life, and a family side, inviting you to see a different vision of the traditional concept with a charming family unit made up with her husband and two children.

The comedy just premiered on Netflix ‘mismatched’. An 8-episode series in which he plays Michael, a 40 year old man that after a breakup you will have to face the world of dating again, after being immersed for 20 years in a relationship. The actor commented in an interview for ET your doubts on whether the audience would want to see a series with an adult gay lead:

“I was worried that people would only want to see gay men of a certain age. I thought: ‘Will this series have enough impact?’ But actually, I think we’ve all been through a breakup, been terrified of going through one, or had to break up, and this series is one. comic version of that idea that also allows you to let go and care about these characters, so it’s a pleasure to be part of this“, he explained to the media.

In that sense, Patrick Harris feels that he is in the right place thanks to the payment platform, defending the visibility that this space manages to give to other types of stories that are not usually seen on the screen occasionally. “Netflix has been a big supporter of gay contentto give us the opportunity to tell a story that is both unique and super recognizable and recognizable.”

The last works of Neil Patrick Harris





Neil Patrick Harris (‘How I Met Your Mother’) | Getty



After the end of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in 2014, it has been somewhat complicated for its protagonists to continue participating in projects with so much repercussion. In the case of Patrick Harris, he has been seen as part of works of authorship, such as ‘Loss’ by David Fincher with Ben Affleck. Or in the reimagining of Lana Wachowski in ‘Matrix Resurrections’.

Since 2017 it has been linked to the platform of Netflixthanks to his characteristic version of Count Olaf for fiction ‘A series of unfortunate events’ by Lemony Snicket. He also worked on ‘It’s without’ one of the most acclaimed miniseries of recent years around the outbreak of AIDS in London in the 1980s.

His last film role was in a small appearance for ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’. The movie where Nicolas Cage plays himself in a crazy action comedy. Sharing the screen with performers like Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish or our beloved ‘Paco Leon’.

His latest project ‘Uncoupled’, has been placed in the Top 10 of the most viewed broadcasts in its premiere week on Netflix. Although there is no official confirmation yet, we could have a second season in view of this new series that supports the diversity in the chain, following in the footsteps of the good performance it has given this year ‘heart stopper’.