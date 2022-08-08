Mental health puts entrepreneurs in check in the face of the crisis

On November 15, Mirai Labs opened up access to its virtual horse racing game, Pegaxy, the startup’s foray into the world of Web3. The cryptocurrency sector in general was in full swing, with venture capitalists clamoring to back the next Coinbase or Axie Infinity.

On launch day, tens of thousands of people bombarded the site to earn digital tokens, which were stored in an online wallet. Employees, pumped with adrenaline from making the game public, went to work on tech support to prevent the servers from crashing, while 25-year-old Mirai co-founder Corey Wilton cheered them on via Telegram, feeling a rush of excitement when the price of the tokens went up.

The party did not last. The market capitalization of the Pegaxy token reached $45 million in February, before plummeting 96% in the cryptocurrency market crash that occurred that same month. Players of the game went on a rampage, insulting employees on social media as their wealth disappeared. Wilton said he is wracked with anxiety about how his team is dealing with this situation.

“I want to build a company that is capable of keeping them”Wilton tells Business Insider. “My decisions just snowball. That anxiety and pressure is something I have on my shoulders.”

The emotional burden that entrepreneurs take on is well known in the startup world. Ben Horowitz, the successful founder and legendary investor of Andreessen Horowitz, wrote in his book: “If you don’t like to choose between the horrible and the catastrophic, don’t become CEO.”

But being a founder in a bear market is a more challenging game. The economic fear and uncertainty of the last 6 months have piled stress on founders who are already trying to do the impossible: build iconic tech companies.

Founders are trying to save face with employees and investors alike, while grappling with anxiety about a tech crash that has sapped startup funding. Startups like Fast and Airlift have sunk into the doldrums. Layoffs multiply.

Young people’s mental health is plummeting downhill around the world, according to the most comprehensive global study on well-being

“Most people aren’t doing well. Founders aren’t particularly doing well,” says Katelin Holloway, a former head of human resources and now an investor and partner at venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. “Founders who are in the middle of a fundraiser or expansion are not doing well at all.”

The experience of being a stressed founder is widely shared, and many still suffer in silence, according to interviews with more than a dozen founders and investors. They worry that talking openly about their mental health could lose their team’s credibility. Investors might see your mental health issues as a weakness and try to substitute for them. That’s why, some founders hide behind an iron and tough appearance. Many only tell their secret to other founders or their spouses.

“Most investors don’t want to hear about founders’ mental health”says Josh Felser, an investor who has long been outspoken about mental health. “It’s like ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’.

Attrition and depletion rates

A recession only multiplies a founder’s sleepless nights. Last year, venture capitalists poured money into startups at a breakneck pace, but they are taking a more cautious approach amid the current stock market chaos. That has left many founders in a state of panic, whether they are struggling to get funding or received investment before the money spigot was turned off, several founders and investors tell The Associated Press. Business Insider.

Two years ago, in June 2020, Anvil, a software startup that helps businesses turn paperwork into simple web forms, raised a round seeds oversized from Google’s Gradient Ventures and others. The money kept the company going last year, so its co-founder and CEO, Mang-Git Ng, postponed the next fundraiser.

Then, in February, word spread that the startup’s funding specifications had been withdrawn. Emails sent to investors were not returned. The era of easy money was over.

Ng says the startups felt as if “the rug had been pulled out of them.” In recent months, he has reduced Anvil’s advertising spending and rented more office space to cut costs and expand the company’s capacity, postponing a new round a bit longer.

Being a founder requires a certain tolerance for risk. But it takes its toll, says Linda Kim, a psychiatrist and therapist who has worked with many founders over the years. In times of uncertainty, the brain enters a state of hypervigilance. Studies show that it circles future outcomes and makes predictions. If the uncertainty persists, the “brain gets tired,” says Kim. He gives in to stress.

Naomi Allen, CEO of Brightline, shouldn’t worry, but she does. Her company, which offers virtual mental health services to children, closed two investments just four months apart: a megaround of 105 million dollars in March and an extension of 10 million in July. Even with coffers full and a cost-cutting plan underway, Allen said he can’t ignore the pressures he faces.

“I feel significantly more stressed about macroeconomics simply because it puts pressure on CEOs to be extremely judicious about spending,” Allen shares. You want to avoid a scenario where you have to fundraise again before Brightline has reached key milestones.

Under pressure

At first, investors care much more about the founder than their idea. They look for clues that the person has the expertise and obsession that make them unique to the job.

Curious, prepared, newcomer, entertainer and corporate: the 5 types of entrepreneurs that exist according to the MIT Business School

“They tell you that you are made for this. This is your calling”says Thomas McLeod, serial entrepreneur and founder of Arkive, a museum powered by blockchain.

The pep talks are meant to inspire, says McLeod, but they only made him feel more insecure. At his fourth company, Omni, in 2014, he rushed to make it a success, working 12-hour days and taking very few days off. But when the company grew from a handful of employees to a hundred, the stress he felt took a physical toll on him. On 2 occasions he had to run out of the office to go to the hospital in pain.

“I’ve had as many kidney stones as startups”shares McLeod, adding three ulcers to the tally.

It seemed that McLeod’s prize for expanding Omni was more anxiety. Typically, the bigger a startup gets, the more complicated the problems get, says Alexa von Tobel, who created the personal finance app LearnVest and sold it for $375 million in 2015. Von Tobel, now a managing partner at Inspired Capital, account that the reward of success for an entrepreneur is often more mental stress.

The founders say the pressure never stops. Employees look to them for inspiration and answers, not to mention a steady salary. Investors count on them to multiply the money they put up, so their companies can pay back the nonprofits, foundations, and schools that put up the capital. And founders may also have partners and families fighting for their attention.

During her company’s fundraiser this spring, Tricia Biggio said she hung up the phone with a venture capitalist who explained his reasons for rejecting the deal and moved on to the next investor call. She then attended a team meeting and tried to maintain a cheerful disposition for her employees.

“You have to reassure everyone that everything is okay, but you’re also reading the same articles as them,” says Biggio, whose company, Invisible Universe, develops animated characters for social media, like Serena Williams’ Qai Qai doll. , and Jennifer Aniston’s schnauzer, Clydeo.

help arrives

In recent years, more investors are showing founders that they have their backs.

Companies like Felicis Ventures and Seven Seven Six earmark 1% of each new investment to founders to pay for services like coaching and therapy. Founders backed by Freestyle Capital receive 3 months of free therapy sessions and paid tuition at the Hoffman Institute, which offers a week-long retreat to help people spot negative personality habits and learn new ways to treat them.

His motives are not wholly altruistic. These companies are part of a new generation of venture capitalists, offering founders a range of personal services to help them land deals, says Zal Bilimoria, co-founder of Refactor Capital.

Out of company management fees, Bilimoria pays founders and employees of early-stage companies in its portfolio to receive free counseling and therapy. This gives Refactor a “advantage to get more agreements”he assures, “but it is also the right thing to do.”

Are you an entrepreneur and you didn’t know it? Find out if your personality resembles that of Steve Jobs, Elon Musk or Bill Gates

After Dan Siroker left his last company, Optimizely, to start something new, he was given a choice among investors who wanted to back a repeat founder. He chose First Round Capital in part so he could participate in their “founders’ forums,” where founders meet monthly with the firm’s talent partner to offer mutual support.

“It’s a lonely job”says Siroker about running a business.

The forum ended after 6 months, but Siroker is still meeting with his cohort. In June, they met for 4 days at a First Round partner’s home in Lake Tahoe, where they stayed late sharing stories and getting advice on how to accept positive and negative feedback from their employees.

In tough times, the founders say they often lean on each other in loose support groups and group texts. They can vent their fears and frustrations without worrying about retaliation, says Rei Wang, co-founder and chief product officer of The Grand, a company that offers group counseling to professionals. Her investor, Seven Seven Six, pays the participation of its founders.

Y challenges are not always business related. Caleb Frankel, whose Seven Seven Six-backed startup EarlyBird helps families invest in their children’s financial futures, desperately wants children, but he and his wife have struggled with pregnancy loss. After her first miscarriage this spring, he broke down in tears on a video call with his personal.

Frankel wasn’t ready to talk about what was happening to him. But when the couple lost another pregnancy in July, he told his employees and a group of other founders in a session with The Grand. They gave him his support and thanked him for his vulnerability.

“Before I had trained myself to believe that it was a weakness,” shares Frankel about his vulnerability. “It’s becoming a fundamental strength.”