Marvel: Why didn’t Thor share his powers in Endgame like he did in “Love and Thunder”? | UCM | Phase 4 | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Thor: Love and Thunder has caused many to wonder about the script holes that the Asgardian god has raised for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel. For example, why didn’t the Avengers go to Eternity to undo Thanos’ snap in Endgame instead of traveling through time? Now the community is wondering why Thor didn’t empower his allies in the final battle against Thanos.

In the final fight against Gorr (Christian Bale), Thor makes the children kidnapped by the antagonist have the same powers as the Asgardian god. The plan was for the minors to defeat the Necrosword’s shadow army while Thor personally dealt with Gorr. Everything works out for the superhero of Marvelbut the community asked several questions about it.

Why didn’t Thor do the same to the Avengers when they faced Thanos’ army in Endgame? The answer is in the details.

Thor shares his powers in Love and Thunder

Although the scene of Thor sharing his powers with the children of love and thunder It seems that it is part of his abilities, in reality, the Norse god was able to do it thanks to Zeus’ lightning.

If you look carefully at the following images, you will notice that the eyes of the children with superpowers are yellow while Thor’s are blue.

Thor shares his powers in Love and Thunder

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER | Non-screen characters

Thor: Love and Thunder It is the fourth film of the Asgardian god. This makes the community pay attention to the many details, stories and characters that deserve to be remembered. However, there is a problem: 120 minutes is not enough for so many stars.

Although Taika Waititi pleased the Marvel community, the figures play against him. Thor: Love and Thunder has a 68% approval rating Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s below Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Iron Man 2, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. It ranks 26th out of 29 movies, beating only The Dark World and the Eternals rage.

Avengers: Endgame It ended with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) leaving with the Guardians of the Galaxy. love and thunder, therefore, it generated expectations about the appearances of characters like Drax, Mantis, Rocket Racoon, Nebula and Groot… But they had little to do on screen. For this reason, we made a ranking of the characters that deserved more time in the film.

