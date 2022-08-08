Marvel Studios are developing a new project about Hercules and the Olympians, the confirmation from Taika Waititi!

Marvel Studios are developing a new project about Hercules (Brett Goldstein) and the gods of Olympus, confirmed by Taika Waititi!

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the first scene after the credits of Thor: Love and Thunder we find that Zeus (Russell Crowe) is not dead and wants revenge on the God of Thunder. To do so, he calls his son together, Hercules. In the comics of the House of IdeasHercules was created by Stan Lee And Jack Kirby in 1965 on the pages of Journey Into Mystery Annual # 1. Over the years the character has made a great friendship with Thor, he has fought against Hulk and is opposed to Avengers. In the film Hercules is played by Brett Goldsteininterpreter of Roy Kent in the acclaimed series Ted Lasso from Apple TV + (of which he is also co-author). His MCU debut had been anticipated a long time ago and probably lays the foundations for a fifth chapter on Thor and for a possible stand-alone project.

During a session of Q&A for a special screening of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi spoke about the involvement of Brett Goldstein in the film and its potential future in Marvel Cinematic Universe. After revealing that he stayed very surprised when he discovered that Hercules is a character from the comic book Marvel Universethe director explained that the scene after the credits is linked to a project with which it will have nothing to do:

“And then [Louis D’Esposito?] he said ‘We will introduce Hercules.’ but that didn’t make any sense to me. I didn’t even know he was a Marvel character but apparently he is, and um … he was cool, I know that [la scena post-credits] sets the stage for something totally new, which I will not be invited to be a part of, but I am happy for all lovers of the Greek Gods. “

Even if today the official character of a project on Hercules is missing, Taika Waititi’s statements seem to confirm the recent leaks on the titles of the future plans of Marvel Studios. The July 22, 2022in fact, the Disney registered with theEuropean Union Intellectual Property Office some new trademarks for different categories, including services and film productions. Specifically, the two trademarks registered by the company were Captain America: New World Order, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars (all projects officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022) And Hercules: Rise of the Gods.

It is possible that Hercules: Rise of the Gods be announced at D23 or in the coming months?