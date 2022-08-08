Márquez and what he did after finding out that Messi could return to FC Barcelona

What Rafael Márquez did now that Messi wants to return to FC Barcelona

August 8, 2022 2:14 p.m.

The now coach of FC Barcelona B, Rafael Marquezdid not have a good relationship with Leo Messiwhere they even went to blows, product of an outburst of the Argentine who felt affected by the Kaiser.

After that discussion there was never a good relationship between the two players. After the exit of him of the FC Barcelona, Rafael Marquez he returned as coach of the B team where he has started a fruitful career.

On the other hand, in the last hours the rumor has sounded that Leo Messi would be interested in returning to FC Barcelonadenying the culé team that the new promises arise thanks to the Kaiser, since there would be a budget cut to pay the Flea.

What did Rafael Márquez do at FC Barcelona?

So that Joan Laporta reconsider, the picture of Rafael Marquez last weekend they overwhelmed the UE-Tona Foundation 4-0 in the Copa Catalunya. The Kaiser shows Messi that the culé academy is ready to lift the team.