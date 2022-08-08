Marilyn Manson is racist against James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins in messages with Johnny Depp – Radio Concierto Chile

According to recently disclosed court documents, Marilyn Manson used a racial slur against James Iha of The Smashing Pumpkins during a text message conversation with Johnny Depp.

What did Manson say?

The conversation occurred in 2016 after Lindsay Usich (Manson’s current wife) allegedly “filed a police report” against Manson.

The text accuses Usich of “make an Amber (Heard)” by involving the police but, according to Manson, it was only because his brother-in-law James Iha and his “poor fat mom wants to steal my money”. It is here that Manson uses a racial slur directed at people of East Asian descent. However, out of respect these were crossed out in the post.

According to the texts, Depp then offers Manson a place to “hide”if you need it.

More text messages between Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp pic.twitter.com/T02Mh1rrqU — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) July 31, 2022

Disclosure of documents

Thousands of pages of documents filed in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case were unsealed late last month. Notably, Depp supporters paid more than $3,300 (£2,700) to access the files, according to information provided by NME.

Begining of June, the jury at the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard returned their verdict, ruling in favor of Depp. The verdict came after nearly 13 hours of deliberation over three days in the district court of Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp has been awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. For its part, Heard received two million dollars after the jury found that Depp had defamed her through his lawyer.

Manson and Depp

During the trial, Depp revealed that “once he gave Marilyn Manson a pill to stop her from talking so much”.

On the other hand, earlier this year, it was confirmed that Marilyn Manson would sue Evan Rachel Wood for defamation. Last year, Wood publicly accused Mansonhis former partner, of abuse, stating that he began manipulating her when she was a teenager (grooming) and “abused me terribly for years.”

After Wood publicly accused Manson, other women filed their own accusations against the rock star. Among them was the actress Game of Thrones Esme Bianco, who is suing Manson for alleged sexual assault, physical abuse. In addition, the musician’s former assistant, Ashley Waltersalso she sued him for sexual assault, battery and stalking, before his case was dismissed.

The musician denied all the accusations made by Wood and others, claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “coordinated attack against it.”





