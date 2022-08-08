“Manchester United, Ten Hag ponders Ronaldo’s raise against Brentford”

After the illusion of good results during the Asian tour, the new course of Manchester United license plate Erik Ten Hag it started as the previous one had ended. Losing.

Premier League, Manchester United immediately collapsed The resounding internal knockout for 2-1 against Brighton opened in the worst way the season of the desired redemption of the Red Devils and, as always when it is lost, it has amplified the already existing reasons of tension. Above all, of course, the one linked to the delicate situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, relegated to the bench at the start of the match and on the field only from the ninth of the second half, instead of Fred.

“Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch in the match behind closed doors” The Portuguese nevertheless sent comforting signals, committing himself and giving a shock to the team, which returned to the game thanks to theown goal from Mac Allister, but still came out defeated. In the aftermath of the shocking start of the Premier League, Manchester United is back on the pitch and Ten Hag also fielded Ronaldo in the closed-door test againstHalifaxformation of the National League, the English Serie C, organized precisely to give minutes to players who are not employed or employed for a few minutes against Brighton.

