“Manchester United, Ten Hag ponders Ronaldo’s raise against Brentford”
After the illusion of good results during the Asian tour, the new course of Manchester United license plate Erik Ten Hag it started as the previous one had ended. Losing.
Premier League, Manchester United immediately collapsed
The resounding internal knockout for 2-1 against Brighton opened in the worst way the season of the desired redemption of the Red Devils and, as always when it is lost, it has amplified the already existing reasons of tension. Above all, of course, the one linked to the delicate situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, relegated to the bench at the start of the match and on the field only from the ninth of the second half, instead of Fred.
“Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch in the match behind closed doors”
The Portuguese nevertheless sent comforting signals, committing himself and giving a shock to the team, which returned to the game thanks to theown goal from Mac Allister, but still came out defeated. In the aftermath of the shocking start of the Premier League, Manchester United is back on the pitch and Ten Hag also fielded Ronaldo in the closed-door test againstHalifaxformation of the National League, the English Serie C, organized precisely to give minutes to players who are not employed or employed for a few minutes against Brighton.
“Ronaldo, possible debut of the season as a starter against Brentford”
Together with Cristiano they also played Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof as well as Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Elanga and according to reports from the ‘Sun’ Ten Hag would be willing to relaunch Cristiano as a starter already on Saturday in the second day against Brentford, as suggested immediately after the end of the game against the Seagulls: “Cristiano has only one week of training, he needs time to get back in shape, I think his condition will have improved by next week“. Everything therefore suggests an imminent truce between Ronaldo and the United environment, after the social protest of the fans, annoyed by Ronaldo’s grimaces on the bench during the first half.