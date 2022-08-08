Manchester United insists on Arnautovic, the fans rise up: He is racist, stay away!

Struggling with the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, who could eventually leave, Manchester United goes to the assault of the Bolognese Marko Arnautovic. But the fans of the Red Devils are not there and bring out an episode last year: campaign on social media to dissuade the club from taking the Austrian.

In England, there are some issues that are not joking: racist conduct or violence against women is not forgiven in any way and if a footballer gets spotted by situations of this kind, he is soon ostracized by the fans. If the player is already on the team they no longer want to see him wear their jersey, if he is chatted to get on the market a campaign is immediately launched to dissuade their club from concluding the operation.

That’s exactly what’s been happening in the last few hours for Marko Arnautovicwhich ended up powerfully in the crosshairs of the Manchester United. The Red Devils – grappling with the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, who could probably leave in the end – had the idea of ​​bringing the experienced Austrian striker back to the Premier League, who had already played there for six years, between 2013 and 2019, wearing the jerseys of Stoke City and West Ham. Bologna obviously would not want to start their spearhead, strongly desired by Sinisa Mihajlovic last summer, but the pressing of United is important.

Marko Arnautovic scored 15 goals in 34 games for Bologna last year

The first offer from England was turned down, but United are ready to raise and get closer to 10 million, a considerable figure for the age of the player and the funds of the Bolognese club. But the resistance of Bologna are not the only ones to overcome to get the operation to checkers. In fact, in the last few hours the Red Devils fans have launched a campaign on social media to invite the ten Hag club to desist from their intent to bring the Austrian to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes an announcement on Instagram and displaces everyone: “Sunday plays the King”

United fans have dusted off an episode that took place last year at the European Championshipswhen Arnautovic – Serbian on his father’s side – had been accused of having uttered anti-Albanian racist slurs towards a couple of opponents during the match played by Austria against North Macedonia. His captain Alaba had grabbed his jaw to prevent him from saying other heavy sentences, in a story of execrable hatred that has its roots in the Kosovo war.

Alaba tries to shut Arnautovic’s mouth during Austria – North Macedonia

An episode for which the 33-year-old had apologized after the victory of his national team 3-1, however insisting that “he was not a racist“.”There were some heated words in the emotions of the match that I would like to apologize for, especially my friends from North Macedonia and Albania. – wrote the Austrian on Instagram – I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist! I have friends in almost every country and I represent diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of it“Arnautovic was subsequently disqualified one day for insulting Macedonian players.

The story is now being pulled out by Manchester United fans, with many tweets appealing to Manchester United not to close the operation: “Arnautovic is racist, stay as far away from my club as possible“,”Manchester United, guys, do you know that Arnautovic is a full-blown racist?“,”If taking Arnautovic wasn’t bad enough, he’s also racist“,”Arnautovic is another nail in the coffin. A disgrace. Incredible. Shameful. How to laugh in every fan’s face“: these and others are the comments that can be read on the matter. At this point it remains to be seen whether the English club will want to listen to its supporters or stop the negotiations.