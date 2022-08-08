Logan Paul, the criticized influencer who shut our mouths in WWE

Logan Paul returns to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

logan paul he shut up all his haters. It wasn’t his fault, except who did it, compadre. In the WWE consummated the success he could not achieve in the boxing. He showed that he has the material to establish himself as one of the future stars of the american wrestling; even, he already signed a contract as a gladiator. Yes, he did it again, he stressed that everything he touches turns to gold.

In just two fightsthe self-proclaimed Maverick He has left no doubt about his talent in the ring. He appeared in Wrestlemaniathe most important show of the WWEto compete alongside The Miz; together they defeated the legendary Mistery King and to his son Dominic. In summer slamanother of the promoter’s great annual posters, ended its old ally.

“I’m kind of a disruptor. I love viral moments, getting people’s attention. If there was a way to replicate them to connect with an audience that normally does not consume WWE and draw them into the richness of their stories, that is how they will take it to another level. That is where I would like to contribute. I don’t come from the fighting world, but from the mainstream. I would like to propose things that have not been done before, ”he assured on his Impaulsive podcast.

Paul he improved his technical ability, the product of continuous practice on the canvas. He looked believable executing punishments and selling the opponent’s moves. His agility and height favored him to grow in the air. He sought to abide by the most important rule of business: use the body to tell a good story about the ring. The stands cheered him as if he had been in the industry for years.

It’s not just him anymore youtuber with more than 23 million subscribers who ventured to forge a career in the sport-entertainmentis now one of the most mediatic characters in the WWE. Every time he comes out before the cameras, he boasts on his chest the most valuable pokemon card in the world. However, that doesn’t stop him from taking advantage of the spotlight to fly through tables with his opponents.

After his chiaroscuros in pugilism, who would have thought that logan paul would be so successful in fighting? Not even his most optimistic followers predicted such a favorable scenario. The reality is that it fits like a glove with the model of sports entertainment of the company. The World WrestlingEntertainment enjoy your new jewel.

Since the irruption of bad bunny on the WWE, who never hid his desire to get on the strings, celebrities have changed the focus of their presentations in the pankration. Both the Puerto Rican singer and the influencer sought dignify the work of the fighters. Hence, they underwent specialized training for their fights. They did not want to comply halfway.

“Seeing other people doing the same thing, but respecting our business for the work we do, is hard to come by. I don’t give my respect easily, you have to earn it. You did it, Bad Bunny too. Because to fulfill it, you had to give yourself 100%. It’s not just about going to the gym for a couple of hours and executing certain movements. It’s getting up and going to sleep thinking about fighting. For me that is the big difference, “recognized Triple H, former fighter and creative director of the corporation.

Due to its impact, WWE officially added him to his roster in June. In turn, he integrated it into the video game WWE 2K22. They recognize that their future is bright and they don’t want to waste it. He has the range and the charisma, though with proper handling, it could be his next hit. Although logan paul still keeps intact his dream to vindicate himself in boxing, the wrestling appears as a viable option after its hypothetical withdrawal from the internet.

