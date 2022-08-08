Lars von Trier, director of Antichrist and Nymphomania, is diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Lars von Trier, Danish director best known for films like A Dance in the Dark – 68% and Antichrist – 70% were recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 66. News about his health had already covered the media a few years ago, but nothing had been confirmed. The creator is one of the biggest names in art cinema, but he has also been one of the most criticized for his way of working and treating his cast, especially women. With this news also comes information that he will have special help to finish his next project and that he is already undergoing treatment.

Keep reading: Venice Film Festival 2022 presents its Official Selection

In 1995, Lars von Trier and Thomas Vinterberg, best known for Celebration – 92% and One more round – 96%, created and signed the details of a cinematographic movement that they called dogma 95. The idea was to promote creation without the need for large budgets, special effects or the latest technology. In addition, the aim was to create a unique experience with the viewer that would lead them to “enter” the story by filming it from a hyper-realistic point of view. Due to lack of support, several directors joined the cause and the trend quickly caught on in other parts of Europe. One of the main rules is that everything was filmed on location, without alterations and with natural light, something that was basically broken from the beginning.

Although the movement is one of the most studied and respected in the history of cinema, its creators walked away when they found fame and economic resources to do justice to their stories. While Dogma was short-lived for them, it’s still a system many directors use for their early work. Von Trier’s style and intention were always very clear, and his constant desire to provoke the public made him a figure that continues to divide specialists.

Lars von Trier caught the attention of critics around the world thanks to his version of Medea – 86%, but it was with Los Idiotas – 70%, released in 1998, which earned the respect of the media and a permanent place in film festivals, always ready to generate controversy with their performances. With Dancing in the Dark, starring Björk, von Trier became more commercially popular, although he decided never to cross the line to Hollywood. Instead, the creator worked with well-known actors like Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Willem Dafoe, but always on his own terms.

You may also like: Stellan Skarsgård defends Lars Von Trier from misogyny accusations

The news about his diagnosis was made known through Zentropa, a production company that he founded in 1992 together with Peter Aalbaek Jensen. The official statement (via Variety) He says:

Lars is in good spirits and is already being treated for his symptoms, and is being treated so he can complete ‘The Kingdom: Exodus.’ The illness means that Lars will only participate in limited interviews until the premiere later this year.

According to previous news, this project will premiere during the next Venice International Film Festival that takes place in September, with concrete plans to be distributed commercially in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Kingdom: Exodus It is the third and final season of The Kingdoma series that Lars von Trier released in 1994 and which inspired a remake called Kingdom Hospital developed by Stephen King.

In recent years, the name of Lars von Trier It was more associated with controversies after the MeToo movement. björk revealed the emotional and physical abuse she had to endure when she worked with him and that kept her away from the film industry for years. There has also been a lot of talk about the real reasons why Nicole Kidman decided not to return for the second part of Dogville – 70%, being replaced by Bryce Dallas Howard and leaving the proposed trilogy unfinished. In general, her figure has always been connected to various scandals that have a lot to do with her particular personality and her dark sense of humor, but a real resolution was never reached when the issue of abuse in their film sets.

don’t leave without reading: Alexander Skarsgård says he agreed to be in Melancholy without reading Lars von Trier’s script