La Jornada – Bullet train led US weekend box office receipts

The Angels. action movie premiere Bullet train, sprinkled with gag and black humor, was at the head of the US box office, according to estimates released yesterday by the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations.

Adapted from a successful Japanese novel, the feature film portrays seven assassins chased by bad luck who try to kill themselves on a high-speed train between Tokyo and Kyoto.

Starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock, Bullet train it grossed $30.1 million in its opening weekend in theaters. “It was a solid start,” said David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Meanwhile, the animated film DC Super Pet League about the adventures of Superman’s dog, was in second place, with 11.2 million dollars in its second week in theaters.

In turn, the unclassifiable nope, from director Jordan Peele, which oscillates between horror and science fiction, ranked third, with 8.5 million in its third week of release.

In fourth position, Thor: love and thunder, the latest installment of the saga of the Nordic god, played by Chris Hemsworth and accompanied by Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, grossed 7.6 million dollars (316 million since its premiere).