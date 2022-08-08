Kylie Jenner wore a $ 65 denim skirt to a date with Travis Scott – buy it here

Among the constant chatter about Kylie Jenner, one thing that can be said for sure is that the beauty mogul doesn’t hold back when it comes to her personal style. While some may choose to play it safe, the reality star is never afraid to take a fierce stare and get people talking (hey, here I am). And this time around, she’s relying on double denim to do the trick, but I’m not talking about your average Canadian tuxedo.

Last weekend, Jenner went out on a night date with Travis Scott in trendy Mayfair, London. To dine at The Twenty Two, she sported a red and white Thierry Mugler vintage motorcycle jacket with padded sleeve detailing and a flared silhouette on the front of her. But what really got double takes wasn’t her one-of-a-kind jacket, nor Jenner’s sleek black wrap-around frames, but her deconstructed denim mini skirt.

Not the typical Hollister 2008 (IYKYK) miniskirt, Devised Antithetical’s $ 65 bottom gives the illusion of two layered skirts as one. The top of the skirt is a darker shade of denim, meant to be worn without a zip, patchwork with the bottom in a lighter wash that boasts a visible pocket lining that peeks out from under the frayed hem.

Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

Jenner completed the dizzying look with pointed black pumps that tied her ankles, the perfect complement to her edgy jacket and relaxed denim mini skirt.

Meanwhile, the “Sicko Mode” rapper has paired his girlfriend with her red and ivory leather biker jacket. For his look, Scott paired the signature outerwear with a white graphic tee, beige Rick Owens cargo-inspired joggers and a pair of white and gray Jordan 1 Retro Low sneakers from his collaboration with Nike.

Personally, I can’t get enough of couples wearing matching outfits and none do like Jenner and Scott. The pair coordinated similarly last week, sporting all-black suits with Jenner wearing a black velvet dress leotard and Scott in a black leather jacket with heavily worn jeans. They even dressed up their little Stormi, 4, in the timeless tone for the family outing.

To channel Kylie’s evening look and embrace the return of mini denim, purchase her exact skirt below.

