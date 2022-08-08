Kylie Jenner wears a denim miniskirt with Travis Scott in London

Kylie Jenner She was caught distilling glamor after the concert her boyfriend gave Travis Scott at the O2 arena in London.

The paparazzi photographed her wearing a mini skirt high-waisted dress made of various denim patches with distressed details.

He added a biker-style jacket made by Mugler for the collection Thierry Mugler: The Space Age. The garment featured a short futuristic white leather design with a red column down the center of the torso and on the sleeves.

She strutted down London sidewalks in a pair of black stiletto heels with laces tied over her ankles, futuristic sunglasses and understated diamond rings.

Photo: The Grosby Group

Jenner showed off her outstanding beauty with a thick layer of bronzed makeup, as well as lipstick nakedsmoky eyelids, her signature contouring, rosy blush, a cat eyes thick and long eyelashes with black mascara.

Meanwhile, her hair was styled with slightly wavy strands on her shoulders.

For his part, the rapper coordinated his look with his girlfriend’s, wearing a beige leather jacket with red details and black stripes, he added a white shirt, beige pants, white and gray tennis shoes, in addition to diamond earrings and a striking chain around the neck.

Shortly after, upon arrival at the hotel where the couple is staying, fans came to greet the celebrity and to ask her for photos, to which Jenner kindly agreed, even she took the selfie.

The recent concert series of Travis Scott happens after the fateful mass accident that occurred during their festival astro world last year, where 10 people died in the crowd.

Through your account InstagramKylie shared some details of her stay in London and her special attendance at the rapper’s concert with her daughter Stormy.

Your recent trip to London happens in the middle of his 25th birthday celebrations. paparazzi They caught her arriving at her hotel with more than 20 suitcases, which seems to indicate that she will be there for more days than was believed.

After the Travis concert, Kylie and her daughter They went out to dinner at the luxurious Sexy Fish restaurant in central London.

Both were photographed wearing coordinated outfits, with gray pants and black handbags from Balenciaga.

Kylie took advantage of her trip to London, among other things, to see the new display of her cosmetics at the prestigious Harrods store.

MA