Kylie Jenner, sweet shots with Travis Scott (and he’s back in concert)

Kylie Jenner and the boyfriend, Travis Scottignite the social networks with some couple shots posted on Instagram. It happened on the occasion of last Saturday’s concert of the African American rapper. The 31-year-old singer performed, for the first time since the tragedy ofAstroworldin an official live atO2 Arena from London. The event was attended, in addition to his girlfriend and daughter, more than 20,000 fans and various VIPs, such as the stars ofNBA Kevin Durant and James Harden, who at the end of the concert celebrated backstage with the rapper from Goosebumps.

READ ALSO> Kylie Jenner, the photos in the cosmetics laboratory spark a controversy

The concert was the first official international show of Scottafter the tragedy ofAstroworldeven though he had already performed publicly at the Grand Prix of Formula 1at a party at Coachella and at a pre-partyOscar. After the tragedy of October 2021, which led to the death for asphyxiation of 10 people, 400 were filed lawsuits against Travis, Live Nation and other interested parties involved in the show. The main charge was that of negligenceand it was all combined in a single civil case representing nearly 2,800 victims.

READ ALSO> Kylie Jenner, the mother worried about her shopping sprees

In a series of photos, the model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner24, shared some shots with her 4-year-old daughter Flocks, while enjoying the concert from the VIP section of the arena. Mother and daughter wore gray flared jeans, which the little girl combined with a T-shirt from Union Jack, sneakers and bejeweled pink headphones. Depopulated the shot that portrays thehug of family backstage after the concert. The couple’s son born in February 2022, whose name remains unknown, was not present.

READ ALSO> Kylie Jenner shows her daughter Stormi’s wardrobe: a dream collection

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott concert: they treat themselves to a luxury dinner, after the success of the London live

After the live, the couple then headed for dinner at The Twenty Twoin the luxurious district of Mayfair, wearing red and white leather motorcycle jackets. There biker jacket of the star de The Kardashians, featured exclusive cutouts at the height of the collarbones and a silver hinge. The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, paired the garment with a denim miniskirt, made up of two different shades of denim sewn together. Jenner finally completed the outfit with a black décolleté. The photos and the presence at the concert represent a great demonstration of closeness on the part of Kylietowards the boyfriend who had to go through a very difficult period after tragedy who saw him involved.