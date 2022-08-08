Kylie Jenner has a new rival: daughter Stormi!

Kylie Jenner risks being ousted by her daughter Stormi, the new fashion queen.

Kylie Jenner, one of the hottest women on the planet, may have raised her worthy rival. The daughter Flocksborn from the relationship with rapper Travis Scott, is a real one fashion guru despite the very young age. here are the look of mother and daughter at the latest London catwalks.

Kylie Jenner loses the crown: Stormi is the new queen of the web

Kylie Jenner she knows how to impress the public with her bold and iconic looks. The daughter of Kris and Bruce Jenner, half-sister of the famous Kim Kardashian and carnal sister of the super model Kendall Jennerlaunched her Kylie Cosmetics make-up line in 2016, followed by the Kylie Skin skincare line in 2019.

Both initiatives have been a resounding success, yielding Kylie among the richest people in America, also thanks to the successful docu-series “Walking with the Kardashians”, And bringing his success on Instagram to new records, like the one he broke in 2019 when one of his photos received 18 million likes. Since 2017, Kylie makes a steady couple with the rapper Travis Scott who, through thick and thin, is still his companion. Their first child was born from the relationship Flocksto date one of the most famous girls on social networks.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi: super cool mom and daughter at the London fashion shows

Flocksunlike other very famous children, he does not have his own Instagram account but appears more and more often in his mother’s Kylie Jenner. The influencer, in fact, defended her daughter’s privacy during the first years but now she wants her to take flight. In fact, during the latest fashion shows held in London, Kylie not only did she show up hand in hand with the little one Flocksbut he gave her the show thanks to a sparkling sequined dress, worn over a white T-shirt, holding the small clutch tightly and proudly showing the Y2kK sunglasses and the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

A look which impressed the users of Instagramwho shared the paparazzi shot outside the show location, in love with the look of Flocks. In short, Kylie she has to be careful or the attention of the media will be all catalyzed on her eldest fashion.