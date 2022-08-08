Kylie Jenner dances cumbia on TikTok

Digital Millennium

The social network TikTok has been characterized by constantly generating trendsin which hundreds of users are approved to upload the same content but with a personal stamp. The trends are so viral that even celebrities have replicated them, such is the case of the model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

The song ‘Cumbia Good’ of group The cumbia It is one of the most used songs within the platform currently, becoming a trend in which users only raise their arms and turn from side to side, the above supported by a filter that generates the ripple effect on the screenwhich makes the slightest movement seem like a big dance step.

Kylie Jenner, the model, businesswoman and influencer belonging to the Kardashian dynasty, He joined the trend by posting the video on his account where you can see him enjoy and dance to the rhythm of cumbia.

This generated emotion among his followerswho praised her and assured that she is now Mexican.

“My queen the most humble, already became a neighborhood, today Mexico won”, are some of the comments that fans wrote on the platform.

Kylie Jenner dancing cumbia went viralcurrently the video cIt has 26.6 million views5.5 million ‘likes’ and more than 35 thousand comments.

