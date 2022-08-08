Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott squander love after rumors of an upcoming wedding

After unleashing rumors of a nearby wedding, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott squander love in a recent video shared by the businesswoman. The socialite appears very affectionate in the short lying down with the father of her children.

Since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second son, whom they initially named Wolf, they have been closer than ever. It is said that the couple had an open relationship, but that changed when the businesswoman became pregnant for the second time.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott squander love on social networks

After the founder of Kylie Cosmetics shared a series of videos in which he is seen with his sisters and friends Rumors of a possible upcoming wedding spread. It was believed that they were celebrating Jenner’s bachelorette party since they were all in black and she was in white.

However, it seems that they are not close to doing it, at least in the coming months, but they have been more together than ever. In recent days Kylie Jenner has shared more content with Travis Scott and even they were seen having a romantic dinner.

This time Kylie Jenner posted a video on TikTok in which she appears lying down with Travis Scott on top of her. In the short she looks like the rapper is hugging her as she records herself and looks away.

In addition, the also creator of Kylie Baby shared one more video in which she is seen walking with Travis and Stormy. The businesswoman’s followers fell in love with the short, leaving comments such as: “I really love this family’s relationship”, “She really loves her children” and “I really believe that she and Travis are soul mates”.

Watch here the video of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott wasting love