Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, the coolest in London: their looks drive the web crazy

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi, style teachers. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter has become, over time, a true fashion icon, loved and very followed by the public, Stormi continues to have the attention focused on herself for her looks, always cool and fashion like those of she that mother.

The outfits that drove the web crazy

In the last show in London, the two stars wore dizzying outfits, the envy of the whole English capital. As they headed downtown for dinner, hand in hand, Jenner and Stormi drove the fans crazy. Jenner with an oversized royal blue leather jacket with fur trim by Alexandre Vauthier. She paired the trendy piece with lace-up heeled sandals. Stormi, on the other hand, wore an elegant silver dress with sequins, over a white T-shirt. She completed the look with a small silver handbag, satin Y2kK sunglasses and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

Kylie’s daughter is a real “fashionista”, ready to give style lessons to anyone, despite her young age, the web goes crazy for her and for the family, a sight to see them together.