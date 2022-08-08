Kylie Jenner accuses delivery man of ‘lying’ after claiming she heard her son cry

Kylie Jenner has accused an Instacart driver of “lying for attention” after she claimed she heard a baby scream as she dropped off an order at her house.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old reality TV star shared a TikTok video of herself making a sandwich. In a since-deleted comment on her video, which she shared via twitterwas apparently referring to how Instacart delivery man Pablo Tamayo left his order and made a TikTok video about it.

Although Jenner didn’t mention Tamayo by name, she did mention some of the comments he made about the delivery. Tamayo apparently claimed that there is “a river” by Jenner’s door and that she “heard a baby scream” inside the house.

The Lip Kit mogul also accused the TikToker of “lying for attention” and that he lied about hearing his five-month-old son cry on his property.

“Nobody walks through the door! The river? There is no river. Lying for attention bothers me, I’m sorry,” she wrote.

“I didn’t order this myself! She received a tip through the app. Lying about looking through my windows and hearing my son cry??”

He went on to tell his followers that if they didn’t know what he was “talking about” then they should “just walk by.”

Jenner’s video and comments came a day after Tamayo claimed he delivered a package of pepperoni from Erewhon Market to the star’s home. the kardashians.

In the caption of her TikTok video, she wrote, “CAN’T MAKE UP THIS SHIT…I just handed Kylie Jenner something.”

Sitting in his car, Tamayo explained that he received an order in West Hollywood that cost $12. He noted that while he was driving to deliver it, he stopped at the house and noticed how “familiar” it looked, before discovering that it was Jenner’s house.

“It’s literally a $12 per damn pepperoni order. This p**** could have paid me more,” she commented. “It’s in Ashton’s name, so I guess it’s for his assistant or something.”

He went on to explain that he had to “knock and go through the door” to deliver the food to someone, instead of leaving it outside his door.

Tamayo then shared a clip from outside Jenner’s house, speaking to someone by the door, asking if she was really at Jenner’s house.

He returned to his car to explain more about what happened.

“As all these Hollywood buses go by, he’s like, ‘Oh, come with me, just to bring him here,’” Tamayo continued. “I literally walk past him, the door is closing behind me. I’m walking down this little path with a river under it and then I come to the front door.”

He clarified that although he was unable to enter Jenner’s house, he looked through the door and saw who was there.

Although he said there were several people there, he did not see Jenner or their children. However, the Instacart driver claimed that he “heard a baby scream”.

“I have the opportunity to look in the whole house. I see all these assistants, all these maids and shit. I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” she concluded.