Kurt Angle recounts Vince McMahon’s antics on WWE flights

There was a stage in WWE in which air travel became a real madness. The most remembered case is the famous “Flight from Hell” where WWE superstars starred in a scandalous episode in the company’s history in 2002.

In the latest edition of his podcast ‘The Kurt Angle Show’, the WWE Olympic champion, Kurt Aglerevealed details about his experience flying with Vince McMahon. Angle recalled a trip from Asia to the United States, where Vince McMahon was literally on top of him to keep him from sleeping. The former WWE President drank more than necessary and decided to make life impossible for the fighter.

“It was a different plane ride than ‘Plane Ride From Hell.’ We were coming back, I think, from Asia. We were on the plane. Vince felt playful. He was drinking wine, a lot of wine. I was trying to sleep and Vince would have the talents, the wrestlers, come up to me and say, ‘Hey, Kurt, I need to talk to you. Can you come to the back of the plane?’ One of them was Lita, another was Trish. I guess Vince thought I was a womanizer. He usually had the women come looking for me to get me to react. You know, it was like, ‘Okay, Vince is the same as last time.’ So he went back to the back of the plane and Vince jumped on me and I was surprised. She would turn him around and grab him and say, ‘Are we okay?’ He’d say, ‘Yeah, we’re fine,’ and then it was game over, for the time being.”

“I went back to my seat and then Vince kept doing that for five hours. We were five hours on the plane. I knew I understood his game and that he couldn’t get me out of my chair by having someone come get me, so he started jumping on me. He would wait five minutes, fall asleep and jump on me, on my seat, and start trying to fight me. I turned it over and lowered it. I should have done that 25 times.”

“One time, we were near the door, you know, when you hit the latch and you open the door, you get out of the plane. We were hitting the latch. We were fighting and leaning on him. The stewardess said, ‘Listen, the pilot said if you keep doing this, he’s going to land the plane right now.’ Vince said: ‘Tell the pilot to go to hell. I’ll buy the fucking plane‘, and we keep fighting.”

“There was wine all over the floor. The floors were white carpet, with red wine everywhere. It was horrible. So we prepare to land. The stewardess was stressed. She didn’t know what to do with Vince. He was in the front of the plane and I was in the back. He was lying down, starting to fall asleep. We start to land. We prepare to touch down. Chris Jericho was sitting across from me, he looked down the aisle, he looked back and said, ‘Hey, Kurt, look who’s coming down the aisle.’ I looked down as the plane was landing and Vince was crawling along the ground to pounce on me once more.. She wasn’t even in his seat when we were landing the plane. She was crazy, man. The whole trip was like that.”

Vince McMahon will officially leave WWE on August 24, the day of his 77th anniversary. He has been involved in an alleged bribery case of which we still do not know many details and more stories like these are expected to come to light in the coming weeks.

