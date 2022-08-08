Kris Jenner reveals mysterious illness in The Kardashians 2: “I can’t tell my kids I’m scared”

ANDhe new trailer for The Kardashians 2which was shared this Monday, July 11, 2022, you have not left great advances of what can be seen soon in the family reality show and one of these goes with the state of health of Chris Jennerwho appears with tears in his eyes.

I can’t tell my kids that I’m scared says Kris Jenner as she is seen lying in a hospital bed.

They already have enough problems. They don’t need to worry about mom he goes on to say in the short preview of The Kardashians 2.

Likewise, Chris Jennerwho is the mother of Kourtney, kim Y khlo kardashianas well as of Kylie Y Kendall Jennerappears in a scene with tears in his eyes and reveals what may be a mysterious illness that will surely be revealed as the weeks go by in the chapters of The Kardashians 2.

Although we must point out that in this same video clip, which lasts no more than two minutes, there is a scene where Khlo Kardashian is seen talking to her and it seems that she knows a little more than all her sisters about her mother’s delicate situation. 66 years old.

Khlo appears in the trailer telling Chris Jenner: “I don’t know what’s wrong with you” and seconds later he appears hugging her.

Likewise, in other scenes, the same Khlo reflects on love, while his sister kim reveals romantic scenes with her new boyfriend Peter Davidson.

When is The Kardashians 2 released?

It had previously been speculated that The Kardashians 2go back to the load and it was even confirmed that Huluproduction house and streaming platform that will broadcast this reality had commented that after the summer it would come to light.

However, it was not until this Monday that the exact date was revealed and in this case it will be September 22 when it is officially launched.