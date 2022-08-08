Kourtney Kardashian wears a black swimsuit and opera gloves

kourtney kardashian he’s enjoying the last days of summer on the water, but he’s not sporting the classic Swimwear. What the businesswoman has worn is a style statement to remind us that a black design does not have to be boring and that, even to immerse yourself, they can add trendy accessories.

Kourtney Kardashian combines her swimsuit with opera gloves

The creator of Poosh has worn a one piece swimsuit with a halter neckline belonging to SKIMS, the signature of her younger sister. This is the Swim Zip Front Sleeveless model, matching the gloves Swim gloves.

On the official site of the signature belonging to Kim Kardashian, describe these gloves as a way to ‘instantly elevate your swimming style and make a sexy impression wherever you go’. Just look at the Kourtney Kardashian look to confirm it, because what could have been a simple swimsuit, became a summer statement.

Only the Kardashian family could make a proposal of this nature, especially if we consider that SKIMS it has been a revolutionary brand in more ways than one. The gloves Are they only for the catwalks or the red carpets? Of course not, and the most mediatic sisters in the United States confirm it.

Where have we seen the trend for opera gloves?

People say that fever for gloves thanks to the boom in period productions that came from the premiere of Bridgerton in 2020. If at the time of the Regency they were synonymous with modesty and etiquette, in our times they have become a piece that talks about people who do not they fear excess.

Photo: Kira / TokyoFashion.com street style copenhagenPhoto: Acielle / Style Du Monde.

We have seen it in street stylewhere style prescribers wear everyday outfits adding an extra touch with long gloves They cover up to half an arm. They are no longer worn exclusively with gala dresses, now they can be worn in outfits with jeans, casual skirts, tailored pants or blazers.

AZ factory Spring/Summer 2022Photo: Courtesy of the brand.

In the catwalks, the gloves have become a statement of power and act as an element to enhance extraordinary designs. We have seen them in multiple parades, from AZ Factory, passing by Christian Cowan and Richard Quinnall in their season Spring/Summer 2022. But those are just a few examples, the truth is that, from any angle, it’s time for opera gloves.