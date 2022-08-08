Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on a commercial flight to reduce pollution

Marriage takes action against climate change

The event surprised the passengers of the flight

A few days ago the international press published the excesses of celebrities when using private jets for their trips. This type of luxury has been harshly criticized for its high pollution and due to the abuse that certain celebrities made of them, names like Taylor Swift or Kylie Jenner.

Apparently, Kourtney and Travis “Kravis” would have taken note of the criticism and they would have taken a commercial Alaskan Air flight this week between Los Angeles and Washington. The reason for the flight is yet to be revealed, but according to TMZ the couple could go to a property in Idaho to spend a few days.

Although they have wanted to go unnoticed, the marriage has been seen and photographed by some travelers, thus uncovering the news. It is not known if any other member of the Kardashian-Jenner family will have followed the example of her eldest sister and her newly released husband.

The issue of pollution is the order of the day, because at the same time that the list of the most polluting celebrities was revealed, it was made public that the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner had taken her private jet on a flight of just over half an hour just to avoid Los Angeles traffic.