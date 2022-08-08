Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go wakeboarding and watch the sunset on Family Lake Getaway: “Sunday Funday”

Ads

A new adventure. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker took their love to new heights during a family vacation in the mountains.

“I used to be afraid of heights,” Blink-182 drummer, 46, confessed via Instagram on Sunday, August 7, along with a video of him darting through the treetops. Although Kardashian, 43, did not join him on his run, Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya shared a clip of his journey via her Instagram story the same day, which featured the alum of Meet the Barkers, 23, waving to loved ones as he leapt off the platform.

De La Hoya – who is the daughter of Barker ex-wife Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya, but grew up with the rocker – also shared a snapshot of her adventurous ensemble, pairing her climbing harness with a oversized black sweatshirt.

Poosh’s founder, meanwhile, recounted the family’s lakeside outing on her social media account. “I am living on the lake,” Kardashian captioned a photo of herself smiling and climbing back into the boat after taking a dip in the water. In a second snapshot, she posed in her full Skims zippered jumpsuit. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also shared several videos of her from her time on the boat with her family on her Instagram story, including a video of her wakeboarding and a snapshot of the sunset from their perspective on her. ‘water. “I love 9:00 pm sunsets,” she wrote.

TMZ reported earlier this week that Kardashian and Barker were spotted on a flight from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington, with daughter Penelope Disick and granddaughter North West together for the trip. (Kardashian shares Penelope, 10, and children Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.) According to the outlet, the newlyweds have a vacation home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is where they probably enjoyed the ride.

The vacation comes just over a month after Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis after “developing excruciating pain” after undergoing routine endoscopy. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the former owner of DASH was “of [Barker’s] side ”for the entire 72 hour stay.

The “All the Small Things” musician talked about his health problem last month. “During the endoscopy, I removed a very small polyp in just a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which sadly damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Barker wrote via Instagram. “This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better ”.

Kardashian, for his part, shared his statement reflecting on the “frightening and emotional week” that the couple lived through. “Our health is everything and we sometimes take for granted how quickly it can change,” he wrote at the time. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.”

While the trip to the hospital scared the couple, a source told us in July that Kardashian and Barker are “stronger than ever” and are doing their best to enjoy their “newly wed phase” as much as possible. “[Travis] he’s focused on his health and couldn’t have anyone better by his side. [Kourtney] the best support and always looking for it. … [She] she cares deeply about him “.

Keep scrolling for more photos from Kardashian and Barker’s latest escape:

