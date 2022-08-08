Kourtney Kardashian, 43, sports a sleek zippered swimsuit and lakeside gloves: photo

Image credit: Splashnews

Kourtney Kardashian she always sports some sort of sexy swimsuit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 43-year-old posted two photos of herself that she wore a black SKIMS one-piece swimsuit with a zipper along the entire front of the jumpsuit and completed her look with a pair of long, tight black gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney posted the two photos with the caption: “I [blue heart emoji] lake life “. In the first photo, Kourt wore a life jacket over his suit as he posed at the far end of the boat. He was grinning from ear to ear as he put on the long black gloves while his feet were in the water.

In the second photo, Kourtney showed off her incredible figure in a tight, sleeveless black one-piece with a zipper on the front and high-waisted pants. Kourtney posed on her knees as she displayed those and her matching gloves as the sun touched her face.

Kourtney sported a slew of sexy swimwear this summer, and aside from this one piece, she recently posted pictures of herself wearing a Skims Summer Mesh Plunge Bralette in Obsidian Print. The low-cut top showed off a wide cleavage as she posed by the soaking pool for the sexy photo.

In addition to these swimwear, she also sported an Alessandra Rich Choker-Detail candy pink bikini with a crisscross top and matching high waisted pants. She paired the bikini with a matching high-waisted Alessandra Rich mini skirt with checkerboard print, oversized pink sunglasses, a pink Prada bucket hat and pink terry slippers with an embroidered Prada logo.