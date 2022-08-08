Kim Kardashian makes it clear to Kanye West

There is no doubt that the socialite Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have been the center of the news for a while since they decided to break their relationship. Currently the couple is giving something to talk about again, but this time the reason is that the businesswoman has realized how important it is for her children to grow up with their father figure, a situation that has been affected by West’s behavior with Pete Davidson.

It is no secret to anyone that since the beginning of the relationship between Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson, the rapper’s behavior has not been the best. West has criticized in songs and has made public statements against the actor, a situation that worried Kim. However, now that her boyfriend is shooting a movie in Australia, the ex-partner has had time to talk about this aspect of her relationship.

In that sense, according to the information provided by the Marca web portal, Hollywood Life, with the help of the children, has managed to obtain an important statement from a source close to the family about what they hope to do when Davidson returns from the trip.

Kim Kardashian’s Plan

The close source assured that the model wants Kanye to get along with Pete, explaining that Kim wants her ex-husband to sit face-to-face with his current partner with the help of a mediator so that he can see what a good guy he is and how he is a positive influence in her and her children’s lives.

The insider said North has talked to her dad about how cool Pete is and how he’s like a fun big brother to her.. “Kanye knows that Pete is not trying to get into the father role with his children and he also knows that he has to give in so much that he can continue to have the kind of co-parenting with his children and Kim that he has now after Pete returns. Mark as part of the declarations.

Also, the same source reported that one of his sons repeatedly talks to Kanye about how well they get along with Pete.. He also supported the two men sitting down and talking soon after Davidson’s return.

In response to the proposal, the informant indicated that West, or Ye as he now wants to be called, is completely in agreement as long as everything is for the benefit of his children. In that context, Kim is sure that Kanye brings out the best version of her when she is around her children and wants that to be the norm. The socialite wants West to be around, but that can’t happen if he and Pete don’t improve their relationship.

Kanye West and Pete Davidson

After Kim Kardashian made her relationship with the comedian public, West has not stopped attacking the actor. On one occasion he recorded a music video where he represented the kidnapping and death of Pete and even offended him on his social networks.