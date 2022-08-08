Kim Kardashian, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ashley Tisdale, Denisse Richards… Celebrities regret their cosmetic surgeries

Fillers, botox, surgery… There are many treatments that celebrities use to look better, however, there are also many who regret these interventions. We review the most important stories.

the kardashian clan

There is no doubt that everyone in the Kardashian clan has undergone numerous aesthetic changes, but some members of the family have admitted to regret certain transformations in their body.

The matriarch of the family, Chris Jenner commented during an episode of reality Keeping up with the Kardashians that In the 80s, her breasts were increased, but then she had to go back. to reduce it in 2010.

khloe kardashianwho a few days ago announced her second pregnancy with Tristan Thompson, assured that she tried to put botox and filler but that his experience was disastrous.

“It doesn’t work for me. I looked like crazy and I still think the effects are there. I went to have them removed like three times“, said.

Another sister who did not have a good experience with Botox was Kim Kardashian, who just broke up with Pete Davidson a few months after proclaiming their love to the four winds.

In 2010 he wrote on the blog of the aforementioned reality show: “On the program you will have seen that I had some bruises around my eyes after the procedure, which is completely natural, but as I had not investigated possible side effects, the truth is that I was scared. Botox is absolutely unnecessary for me at this age.”

The last member of the family who claims to regret a treatment is Kylie Jenner.

The businesswoman tells in an interview for Allure: “The truth is that I made my lips too big at one point”. He also comments that he repeated the treatment several times because of the excitement, but when his family told him that he was excessive, he went to deflate them.



Kylie Jenner // Instagram @kyliejenner



Bad experiences with fillers and Botox

The Kardashians aren’t the only ones who have suffered from fillers and Botox. The actress Jamie Lee Curtis had many problems derived from a filler treatment of the eye bags.

The actress told Variety that, during a day of filming, a cameraman told her that she could not continue filming because of the bags that the artist had under her eyes.

It was then that he decided to undergo surgery to remove them. for your recovery he was prescribed a strong opiate that caused him to become addicted which took a long time to remove. For this reason, Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most critical actresses with plastic surgery.

According to the Daily Mail, Nicole Kidman has had a lot of botox, but she couldn’t move her face well so she left it. She has also assured that exercise and healthy eating is much better than cosmetic surgery.

Another actress with a similar experience is Cameron Diaz. The interpreter stated on the Oprah Winfrey show that she had botox once, but she changed her face so much that He did not want to repeat the experience.



Cameron Diaz // Gtres



The most operated part: the chest

Breast augmentation is one of the most requested cosmetic surgeries. However, this fashion of getting implants is on the decline since more and more women have regretted changing their size.

One of the actresses who has not been shy when it comes to telling her experience with breast implants is Ashley Tisdale, who commented in 2020 through Instagram that she took them off when begin to suffer from health problems derived from the operation.

“Years ago I had breast augmentation surgery, before the surgery, I constantly felt that my body was not enough and I thought that this change would make me feel more complete and confident in myself. And, for a short period of time , he did. But, little by little, I began to fight with minor health issues that I thought might be caused by the implants, so this winter I had them removed“.

The actress Denise Richards he had to go through surgery three times because of his chest.

The first time when she was 19 years old, she increased her bust, but it was too big so 27 were operated on again to reduce them, but the operation was a disaster so he had to go back a third time to fix it.

There are many celebrities who regret having increased their breasts.

The list is long, such as the case of designer Victoria Beckham, who is still trying to reconcile with her past self. “Be happy with what you have,” she told Vogue. There is also the testimony of Pamela Anderson, an erotic myth that told the New York Post that she was not comfortable with the implants: “I didn’t feel like they fit me.”

Men are not spared either.

As with women, there are also many men who have surgery and later regret this decision. The best known case is that of Mickey Rourke.

The actor twice broke his nose and a cheekbone during the filming of the film The fighter. He tried to fix it with cosmetic surgery, but he confessed to Daily Mail that he regrets it because he got the wrong doctor. “I went to the wrong guy,” she said.

The actor Reid Ewing assures that he began with aesthetic treatments because suffers from body dysmorphia.

In 2015 he assured the Huffington Post that what he really needed was psychological treatment, he also said: “I promised that I would never have cosmetic surgery again even though I was still deeply insecure about my appearance. It took me about six months before I felt comfortable with people who looked at me worse, I did it”.