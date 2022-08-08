Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: why did they break up?

At the time Kim Kardashian would have tried to stem the situation by sending a very worried message to the ex-husband: “You’re creating a dangerous and terrifying environment and someone will hurt Pete and it’s all your fault.” However, despite publicly calming the tone, it seems Kanye West was all the time obsessed with love life of what he considers the woman of his life: “When Kim is dating someone Kanye always creates problems with children. He is always looking for a kind of divide and rule “, always says the source of PageSix: “But Kim is a caring mother and her children always come first. You need harmony in your home and in your life ”.

The strange couple

Despite West’s attacks, the relationship between two now ex-lovers seemed to be going well. Sure, many watched the big differences between the two: she is a super exposed woman in the media, at the head of a television and fashion empire, always in front of the camera; he lashing comedian, with a troubled life (his father died in the attacks of 11 September while he was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder), and in any case very shy and far from social and social life. In the magical world of Hollywood, the two represented a strange couple, far enough apart and bizarre enough to still work.

In some interviews Davidson reiterated his rather withdrawn attitude towards public life: “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or those things there. I spend my life getting in the car and going to the set. And when I’m not working I go out with my friends or I relax with my girlfriend “, he declared in the first interview in which he defined Kim as his” girlfriend. “On her part, however, the queen of the Kardashians appreciated the fact that she had found someone who finally made her laugh.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Even the courtship between the two it was quite long but all in all very ordinary: they started dating immediately after the episode of Saturday Night Live, one of their first photos together was taken on a roller coaster at an amusement park in California. Then a dinner in an Italian restaurant on Staten Island where he was born, a trip to the Bahamas for New Year’s Eve and – finally – only in March 2022 first photo together on Instagram. But one of their most memorable outings was certainly the one at the last Met Gala, the one in which Pete, always a bit awkward in these public situations, accompanied Kim wrapped in the legendary original dress in which Marilyn Monroe had sung Happy Birthday, Mr. President. A moment that will surely remain in the annals of the most dazzling showbiz, despite apparently the spotlight has been turned off on their history.