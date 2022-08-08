Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson announce their breakup

A source has confirmed to ‘Page Six’ that the main reason for the separation is the distance and the age difference between the couple.

kim kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken off their relationship. The couple announced their separation this Saturday, although they admitted that they will continue to be friends. Their busy work schedules have made dating difficult. He has been in Australia for two months, where he is filming a movie, and although she has traveled to visit him, her work and her 4 children force her to spend her time in Los Angeles.

A source has confirmed to ‘Page Six’ that the main reason for their separation is the distance and their age difference. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41, they are just in very different places right now & rdquor ;, she explained. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and he wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is, at any moment. But Kim has four children and it’s not that easy. She needs to focus on the children.”

Additionally, Davidson is currently focused on her comedic career, while Kardashian has many responsibilities outside of motherhood, such as her starring role on Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ and various businesses, including her recently launched SKIMS line.

For her part, the businesswoman also suffered a lot of stress from her ex-husband, Kanye West. It is that the rapper has always shown his rejection of his ex-wife’s relationship.

The same source maintains that “When Kim is with another person, Kanye can cause problems with the children. He tries to divide and disturb as much as possible. She can’t help it… Kim is a very dedicated mother and her children will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.

Kardashian and Davidson met on the set of the television show ‘Saturday Night Live’. Shortly after, last October they started dating and it seemed that things were getting more serious in recent months.