Khloé Kardashian reportedly has news of sad affairs

Starting in August, Khloé Kardashian can add another milestone to her rollercoaster year’s break. AND! News reported that she and the private equity investor broke up and that their romance had “slowly faded over the past few weeks.” However, it doesn’t seem like they were ever very serious in the first place. In July, a source told E! News that the couple had only had a few dates, and while Kardashian was “open to dating,” she “[wasn’t] force anything “.

People also confirmed that the “relationship [was] in its early stages. ” Now, in the wake of her new baby, Kardashian’s priorities seem to have changed. “Khloé likes to be single with her only goal of being a mom and her job,” shared an insider (via E! News). “Khloé is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but she’s really happy right now. She is not looking and she is not in a hurry ”.

There were other indications that Kardashian’s relationship with the private equity investor had never materialized into a full-blown relationship. When Thompson was photographed at a party with women in Mykonos, Greece in July, an Instagram fan account noted that “Khloe and Tristan are both single.” Additionally, Kardashian initially refuted claims that she was dating. In June, she replied to the Instagram account Deuxmoi (via Comments by Celebs), writing: “I don’t see a soul. I am happily focusing on my daughter and me for a while ”.