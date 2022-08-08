Khloé Kardashian does not want to detract from her daughter True: ‘My sweet girl’

Although the television star Khloé Kardashian is in the news these days for the birth of her second child, the result of her extinct relationship with Tristan Thompson and of a surrogacy procedure, the truth is that the celebrity has not wanted to subtract prominence from her firstborn, True, born in April 2018, so that she does not feel displaced before the arrival of her little brother.

This weekend, Kim Kardashian’s sister has uploaded an image of the little girl to her Instagram account that, among other things, It shows the mastery that the girl has when it comes to posing for the cameras: a habit that logically runs in her family. True brings out her most adorable facet with a very flowery outfit in which white and pink tones predominate.

“My sweet and happy girl”, a proud Khloé has written to delight her followers on the platformwho have not missed the opportunity to ask about the youngest of the house while praising the natural beauty of their first-born, who appears in front of a flower arrangement that represents a cute kitten.

For nowKhloé and her ex-partner, who have not reconciled nor are they expected to do so given the athlete’s multiple infidelities, have not chosen a definitive name for their second child.either. “Khloé has not shared the name yet. She is taking her time to choose it, because she wants it to be perfect for him, “a source told People magazine.

