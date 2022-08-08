Khlo Kardashian launches against Tristan Thompson for his infidelity: “It’s despicable”

Lto alleged infidelity tristan thompson did not go unnoticed, much less by khlo kardashianwho had a strong reaction, after what happened in these last days.

The answer of Khlo it was during the season finale ‘The Kardashians’which finally showed the moment in which the founder of Good American learned the truth about the new infidelity of her then partner.

What were Khlo Kardashian’s words?

Speaking before the camera of the show, which was recorded after the event, Khlo affirmed that the deception of Thompson she found it humiliating, mainly because she didn’t find out from him.

“I find out what you’re doing tristan [junto] with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not to. But if you do, you’re not even going to give me a damn warning before the rest of the world? It is an additional slap. It is humiliating. I’m embarrassed,” Khlo said.

“That shows a lot of the character of tristan. The whole thing is despicable,” added the lesser of the kardashians.

His past with Tristan Thompson calls it a “lie”:

During the past, khlo kardashian Y tristan thompson They conceived True, who is the first child of this relationship and who turned three years old in April of this year.

same, now Khlo is expecting another baby from the Canadian NBA player.

However, despite the fact that there is a lot of history between the two, True’s mother remembered that some happy moments that happened were “a lie”, since if they had been real, they would not have ended.

“I don’t really feel in my own body, like these things are just happening and I’m just going through the motions. But when things happen to you a few times, you become a bit immune to them, which is really sad,” she said. khlo kardashianwho may not return with tristan thompson.