Kevin Smith wanted Nicolas Cage as Bizarro in DC series

Last week was not good for fans of DC and HBO Max, because Warner Bros Discovery canceled the Batgirl movie along with other projects planned for the service. Batgirl was a movie that was already in post-production, but unfortunately there were other canceled projects that had not yet been announced to the public, such as an animated series of Strange Adventures.

We learned from Kevin Smith that there was a Strange Adventures animated series in production and the plan was for him to direct at least one episode. Kevin Smith is known for his love of the world of comics and has directed episodes for The Flash and Supergirl series, so it wouldn’t be the first time he was involved in a DC project in this way.

It is known that Nicolas Cage was going to be Superman in Tim Burton’s canceled Superman Lives movie, so Kevin Smith wanted to pay tribute to the idea by using Nicolas Cage as the voice of Bizarro in the Strange Adventures series. However, there was still no contract binding Cage to the project and the series has since been cancelled.

On the latest episode of Hollywood Babble-On, Kevin Smith said he was approached to write and direct an episode of Strange Adventures, a DC Comics anthology series that would focus on lesser-known characters from the DC Universe. According to Smith, his episode was going to focus on Jimmy Olsen, one of Superman’s best friends, and Bizarro.

According to what Kevin Smith says, the Strange Adventures project was about to start production but was one of the victims of the new Warner Bros. Discovery regime. With the cancellation of these DC projects, fans had been concerned about the second season of Peacemaker, but director James Gunn said that it will not be cancelled.