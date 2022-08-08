Kendall Jenner’s Tequila Causes Outrage Over Cultural Appropriation ⋆ Larousse Cocina

After presenting 818, the tequila brand on his social networks, they caught fire. Kendall Jenner comments on your Instagram account that this tequila was produced anonymously for 4 years with the help of producers and specialists from Jalisco. However, netizensaccused of appropriating Mexican culture for selling a tequila in the United States and more expensive than other Mexican brands.

What is cultural appropriation? cultural appropriation is the act of adopting elements of a culture foreign to one’s own, to misuse generally causes intellectual damage to the culture of origin. However, the director of the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT), Ramón González Figueroa, comments that it is not about cultural appropriation but about a way to promote the most famous distillate in Mexico. “Its brand is linked to the tequila agribusiness in Mexico and respects the denomination of origin ‘Tequila'”. This was commented on Wednesday, May 19, in other national media. Experts agree that Kendall Jenner’s tequila is a form of foreign investment; since the economic benefit in the country is importantthat is, approximately 17% of the tequila produced in Mexico, although it is packaged abroad they do not stop having with Denomination of Origin.

Tequila, Mexican distillate with DO The artisanal production, the variety of agave and the method of distillation have led non-profit organizations to protect tequila with a Denomination of Origin (DO) that allows protect it from informal trade, poor manufacturing practices and piracy. This distilled drink is made with the juices from the baked pulp of the maguey pineapple. These juices are fermented and distilled, for later bottled as white tequila. If the tequila is kept 6 months or less in oak or oak barrels, it is known as reposado tequila. If the tequila is kept for more than a year in the barrel will be known as old. Tequila can be drunk in a shot with salt, lemon or sangrita. But the experts usually taste it in tequila glassessince, in this way, the aromatic compounds are released and They make it easier to taste. Do you want to know EVERYTHING about tequila in Mexico? Here the answer to all your questions. Tequila is the most famous Mexican distillate in the world. Kendall Jenner joins other artists like Kate del Castillo (With Honor of the Castle), Daddy Yankee (with poster) and George Clooney (with Casamigos), among others, that have incorporated into the tequila industry in Mexico.