Kendall Jenner is wearing the sexiest (and most affordable) cardigan of the summer

Bella Hadid, Julia Fox, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian or even Kendall Jenner they have been seduced by emerging swimwear brands. There is no doubt that promising young fashion brands have a bright future ahead of them when they design timeless pieces.

Recently, the american model She has just revealed on her Instagram account a series of impeccable photos in which she appears in a gold XXS bikini combined with an extra short reddish ribbed cardigan. A look that she demonstrates once again star status as fashion inspiration.

The keys to this style

It is not more complex. Kendall Jenner she prefers to opt for a minimalist and elegant look when it comes to wearing bathroom looks. Kendall, 26, has always been in charge of surprising with avant-garde fashion outfitsthe times that we have been lucky enough to follow him on his walks on the beach or simply to spend a normal day in the pool at his house (or his mother’s).

Where to get Kendall Jenner’s extra chic cardigan?

Driven by environmental values ​​and a strong commitment to a more circular fashionthe French brand that the model wears, meowwas founded in 2016 by Alexia Elkaimy and has made corsets with its characteristic sensuality, its brand and its recipe for success. Along with them: a complete collection of miniskirts, t-shirts with the brand’s logo, fitted dresses and cardigan-style sweaters to (un)button as you wish…

Good news for those who want to copy the look of Kendall Jenner: If you can’t find this piece in stock, (it is very likely that by the time you read this note, it will already be out of stock) you can buy identical versions with the same elegant effect.

Meow.Photo: Courtesy Mango.Photo: Courtesy

Article originally published by Vogue France, vogue.fr. Adapted by Monica Silveti