Keanu Reeves’ kitchen: this is what the actor eats in a day

Keanu Reeves finally exposed what is the food plan that makes him look perfect for the John Wick movies, where he plays a former hitman.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 08, 2022 10:05 a.m.

The 57-year-old Canadian actor KeanuCharles Reeves, according to the Wikipedia portal, has been active in the industry since 1984, that is, since he was a 20-year-old boy. Reeves has always been characterized by having an enviable physical appearance, and currently continues to show that his eating plan is a success.

Keanu Reeves

According to what is issued by the portal health, occasionally the food plan of Keanu Reeves it is quite strict, however, from time to time there is an opportunity to consume one or another sugary drink and food. In addition, this same portal reported that Keanu is a lover of marshmallows.

Reeves He also revealed that to curb junk food cravings, he chooses to eat small, which also ensures his weight balance and good energy level.

Health ensures that the actor’s diet is low in sodium and fat, but has a good amount of protein. Therefore, the perfect diet of Keanu Reeves to maintain a sculptural body is to consume a lot of chicken, rice, vegetables, steaks and pasta.

Keanu Reeves is a lover of marshmallows taken directly from the fire

For breakfast, this veteran of acting usually eats oatmeal, eggs and salmon. While as an appetizer he opts for protein bars and/or rice cakes. For his lunch, he usually eats chicken breasts, steak, and lentils. For dinner he opts for vegetables, salad, fish and nuts.